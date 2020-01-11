Sioux City Art Center held retirement party for its director of 18 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Changes are coming to the Sioux City Art Center.

After 18 years on the job, Center director Al Harris-Fernandez is stepping down.

Folks wishing him well Friday night at a retirement event at the Center.

Harris-Fernandez is responsible for guiding the Art Center through extensive expansion both in facilities and programming while expanding art offerings in the community.

Harris-Fernandez says he knows he’ll miss plenty about the place he called home for nearly two decades.

“Coming to work every day in this really beautiful building and all the wonderful supporters that have made this building and the building next door possible. All the people I’ve worked with I’ll miss those…” said Al Harris-Fernandez, Sioux City Art Center director.

Todd Behrens currently serves as director at the Center opened to the public in 1997 at its current location.