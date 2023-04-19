SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center is Partnering with The Briar Cliff Review to celebrate the end of 35 years of issues.

The university’s literary art journal features fiction, poetry and art from contributors in Siouxland as well as around the world. It started in 1989 and has published an issue each year since. The Briar Cliff Review is an award-winning magazine, with a history of prestigious writers and artists contributing their works.

The Review‘s end is a partially due to a decision by the previous Briar Cliff University president to cut English and art majors. A founding faculty member said it is best to end the journal without diminishing its reputation.

“So without those majors, you have no students or faculty,” said Dr. Tricia Currans-Sheehan, editor of The Briar Cliff Review and English professor at Briar Cliff. “So last year, the faculty editors met and we made a decision to end the magazine this year, while it was in its prime.”

Dr. Currans-Sheehan said she’ll always value her years with The Briar Cliff Review.

“It’s been a great way to meet the public, and I’ve met so many writers and artists over the years, and again, those friendships kind of stay with you,” Currans-Sheehan said.

The Sioux City Art Center has showcased the art featured in the Review since 2010. This final exhibit will feature art from contributors from the Review with ties to Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota as well as students from local colleges.

“What started off as a small section of the gallery where the art was installed has turned into this multi-gallery exhibition which is almost full, with some of the best work we have from some of our local and regional artists,” said Christopher Atkins, the Sioux City Art Center’s curator.

The Briar Cliff Review Exhibit will open Thursday, April 20, with a reception at the Art Center at 6 p.m. Artists and writers featured in the Review will be present at the reception. The exhibit will be featured until September 3.