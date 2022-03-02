SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center celebrated its 25th year in style.

The milestone was celebrated with a Mardi Gras Masquerade-themed dinner and the unveiling of the art center’s time capsule.

Nearly a dozen objects, like drawings, were pulled out of the capsule to be shown off.

During the dinner, new items were added to the capsule.

The Art Center’s director shares the fun associated with unveiling a piece of history.

“There’s excitement in getting to see what was in there. Many of the people who were involved in 1997 will be with us tonight. Many of them might actually have things from their families that are in this time capsule,” Todd Behrens said.

The Art Center will host an open house event this Saturday where kids can work on an art project that will be added to the time capsule later this month.

That capsule will be opened 25 years from Tuesday night. In 2047.