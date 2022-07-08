SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Art Center has announced a second installment of the Sioux City ARTWALK featuring partnering organizations’ artwork.

According to a release from the Sioux City Art Center, the ARTWALK will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Sioux City Art Center. As the event progresses, the group will move to the Ho-Chunk Centre, then the event will end at the Art SUX Gallery.

The galleries will include works from Gallery 103, 3 Rivers Art Gallery, and the Art SUX Gallery and food and drinks will be served as the night progresses.

Members of the Northwest Iowa Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) will be a part of the event with speaker Toi Sullivan of the Art Center Association Board who will talk about the work AIA does. The event will also feature custom LEGO exhibits.

“The Art Center is pleased to join forces with other art spaces with the hope that we can come together to celebrate and support the vibrant art community developing in our downtown area,” said Art Center Director Todd Behrens, “As this project continues, we imagine other organizations joining us to make each subsequent event better and better.”

Information about ARTWALK is available on the Art Center website and Facebook page, including the upcoming fall ARTWALK.