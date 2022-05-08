SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center announced the Sioux City ARTWALK will begin on May 12 with more dates to follow in coming months.

According to a release, the event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Art Center which will include viewing exhibitions on display at the Art Center with drinks at the start of the evening.

The group will then move to the Ho-Chunk Centre to explore the artwork at Gallery 103 and 3 Rivers Art Gallery and will conclude as the group visits Art SUX Gallery.

“The Art Center is pleased to join forces with other art spaces with the hope that we can come together to celebrate and support the vibrant art community developing in our downtown area. As this project continues, we imagine other organizations joining us to make each subsequent event better and better,” said Todd Behrens, Art Center Director.

The release stated that future ARTWALK dates will be on July 14 and October 13. Information on the events can be found on the Sioux City Art Center Facebook page and website.

Sioux City ARTWALK is a collaboration between the Sioux City Art Center and downtown art galleries, including Gallery 103, 3 Rivers Art Gallery, and Art SUX Gallery.