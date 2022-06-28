SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who was arrested for arson on Monday claimed was responsible for another vehicle fire.

Shaw-Keem Goodman, 27, was arrested for arson Monday after he and two other suspects started a vehicle fire in a residential garage in the 1800 block of Virginia Street around 1 p.m.

The documents indicated that the incident was recorded on a cellphone by one of the two other individuals that were with Goodman breaking into the victim’s garage and lighting the car on fire.

Witnesses during the incident were able to identify Goodman and the two others and were detained by Sioux City officers as they fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained nearly $5,000 in damages.

During police questioning, Goodman allegedly confessed to starting the fire, saying he placed a piece of fabric by the gas tank intake and then used a lighter to start the fire.

Goodman claimed he inspired and trained most of the people in the city with more fires planned, documents stated.

Goodman also claimed to have planned a vehicle fire that happened on Sunday around 9 p.m. at the 2100 block of Grandview Boulevard, which is still under investigation.

Goodman was charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.