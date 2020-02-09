Sioux City Army Reserve unit makes top four in culinary competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- The Army Reserves are used to preparing to serve our country, however, on Saturday the Sioux City, Iowa-Base 960th Quartermaster Company was busy serving up some hot plates.

As part of the Philip A. Connelly culinary competition. These soldiers said wiping up meals for over 50 to 100 people in a mobile kitchen is no easy task.

For a group of brave men and women serving our country.

“We’ve never made it to this level, so I’m super, super proud of my team that I have right now,” said Sgt. Paige Nagel a member of the Food operations team.

On this battlefield, they’re serving up food.

“They have adapted, they have overcome, they’re are using their equipment and their training to excel,” said Charles Hunter the

Army Reserve Food Advisor.

They’re excelling more than ever before. After years of participating in the high renown Philip A. Connelly competition these Sioux city, culinary specialists are now ranking among the top four competitors, beating out over 600 army culinary teams around the U.S.

“We wanna do well, and we want to succeed, so it would be really important to us to actually win,” said Alex Kaiser, a member of the

Rations tent.

They are adding more than just spices and flavorings. This year’s success is attributed to team members sprinkling their passion into the mix.

“A lot of them have food service background my first cook he does this on the civilian side. They have a lot of outside knowledge that they’re bringing in to help improve our food here at the reserves,” said Nagel.

The group of 35 soldiers, each bringing something different to the table to create the roast beef meal.

“I have to bring all the food out here. I have to organize it all to make sure everything is put together. Cause forget one ingredient; we can’t make the right thing,” said Kaiser.

The final product being judged on field sanitation, administration, general food service knowledge, and site layout.

“Food quality is primary. Sanitation, we look at the paperwork, we look at the field sites set up, site selection, soldier morale, and teamwork are very important,” said Hunter.

“I hope we can all work together and hopefully get a win out of it,” said Kaiser.

Once the judging of Saturday’s competition is complete the Sioux city-based Army Reserve unit will find out how well they did in April. If they win they will pack their bags and head to Chicago for the final award ceremony in May.