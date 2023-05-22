SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — City leaders gave approval Monday for two large construction projects to continue. On a 5-0 vote, council members approve a contract to Hebert Construction Co., Inc. of Sioux City for the demolition of the old YNCA building at 722 Nebraska Street.

The company bid roughly $390,000 dollars for the Demolition, removal of debris, and site work. The next nearest bid was twice what Hebert bid. Construction is to be completed by December 1st.

Council also unanimously supported a Resolution authorizing and approving an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Sergeant Bluff and Woodbury County in connection with a U.S. 29 Interchange Project. The proposed interchange will be located near mile marker 139 and planners say it will improve access to the Southbridge area.

Construction is planned for 2026 pending approval of the Iowa DOT Commission.

“You see it everywhere it happens and this is a once in a lifetime. Cause anytime you put an interstate interchange anywhere on the interstate, you’re going to have growth, especially by a metropolitan city, you know Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff right there and Salix too,” said Dennis Butler, Woodbury County Finance Budget Director