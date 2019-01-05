Local News

Sioux City apartment complex enters next phase of construction

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 06:50 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 06:50 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - New luxury apartments will soon be coming to Sioux City.

The Summit at Sunnybrook announced phase 2 of the apartment complex.

The new development, called Summit Ridge, will have 73 new apartments, according to Perry Reid Properties, which is out of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Anthony Properties, based in Dallas.

The new apartment building will have studio, one and two bedroom apartments. 

It will also feature underground parking, an outdoor seating area, fireplaces, and a 24-hour gym with workout classes. 

The project is expected to be finished by the summer of 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected