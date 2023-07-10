SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — History lessons are usually taught with textbooks, but a local car show gave some attendees a history lesson on some unique and vintage cars right here in Sioux City.

The Bill Diamond Antique and Classic Car Show, which is held by the Sioux City Public Museum and Historical Association, once again brought automotive history to life.

Attendees could check out the historic rides and learn about automotive history at the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center.

KCAU 9 spoke with a loyal guest about why he comes to the show.

“The car is part of history,” Pat Moore said. “The United States was founded on the automobile. Let’s put it that way. For us to keep these cars alive and presented out here so people can see them. The younger generation walks by and they say ‘Ooo, wow.’, you know?”

Coming together for car shows is a big part of the community and Moore said there is always room for more enthusiasts.

“Remember the old cars and just keep them alive the best we can, as long as we can,” Moore said. “If you haven’t got a nice ride, go find one and get out there and enjoy it. The people are fantastic to work with.”

This year, the car show set a new record with more than 200 people in attendance. This is the car show’s 50th year.