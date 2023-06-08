SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City has announced the main sponsor for RAGBRAI.

The 50th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is set to take off in Sioux City at the end of July, with the 50th route following the first route with only a few small changes to overnight towns.

The Missouri River Historical Development and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will serve as the main sponsors for Sioux City RAGBRAI50. In a statement released by MRHD it said it’s thrilled to support the milestone celebration of the ride.

This is the eighth time Sioux City will serve as the starting point and an overnight town. The ride is set to begin in late July.