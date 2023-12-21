SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There will be a one-day delay all week for trash disposal due to the upcoming holidays.

According to the City of Sioux City, the collection of garbage, yard waste, and recycling will be delayed for the remainder of December and the first week of January, with Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on a Monday.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 25, and again on Jan. 1, 2024.

All items curbside for disposal should fit in the container with the lid closed. One-time use stickers for additional trash are available for residents to purchase at City Hall, at all major grocery stores, and at Wilmes Hardware on Hamilton Boulevard.

Wrapping paper, boxes, and rigid plastic are acceptable for recycling. Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, and flexible plastic film are not eligible for recycling.