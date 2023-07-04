SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Neighborhood Services Division has been moved and all programs will be provided through the new location.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the division is now located at 521 Nebraska Street which can be found within the Martin Luther King, Jr. Transportation Center.

The center will remain open from 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All housing rehabilitation projects and services provided to those who are experiencing homelessness will be administered at the new location.

Any questions can be emailed to Jill Wanderscheid at jmwander@sioux-city.org or by calling 712-224-5136.