SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI 2023 is fast approaching, and Sioux City has announced long-term parking locations available for attendees coming from different regions.

Participants can reserve general parking for all vehicles at West High School. VIP parking, exclusively for cars, is also available at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

General Parking at West High School

General parking at both the West High School, and West Middle School parking lot, is available for all vehicles. The High School and Middle School are located at 2001 Casselman St., and 3301 W 19th St., respectively.

VIP Parking is at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

VIP parking at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City parking garage is located downtown at 205 Pearl St. on levels 3 and 4. This parking lot is reserved for cars only.

Guests can check-in vehicles on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Once RAGBRAI concludes, all vehicles must be removed from parking lots by 12 p.m. on July 31.

Attendees can receive a $10 off coupon code using the “RAGBRAI2023” before June 30.