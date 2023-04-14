SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earth Day is coming up on Saturday, April 22 , and the city of Sioux City has organized a couple of events to help the community celebrate.
The annual city-wide cleanup is on Friday, April 21, from noon to 4 p.m. There’s still time to volunteer for the Litterdash, and more information can be found here.
On Saturday, April 29, the annual spring cleaning Re-event will be held at the Long Lines Family Rec Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished. The city has more details here.
To celebrate Earth Day, Sioux City Environmental Services, with the help of the Environmental Advisory Board would like to remind Sioux City citizens of the little things they can do to help keep our community and Earth beautiful.
- Clean up litter around your house and business. This can be done anytime of the year, on your own schedule. If we all take an hour every week, bi-weekly and/or monthly and clean the area around our house or business, we could eliminate half the litter that is on the fence lines and in ditches around our city.
- Bag your trash, recyclables, and lawn clippings before placing in the correlating bin. This can be clear or black bags for trash and recycling or brown bags for lawn clippings. This helps eliminate trash flying out of the bin when lifted into the truck. It also assists with overpacking the bins, which can compact trash and make it difficult for trash to be dispensed into the truck.
- Place all pet feces in bags before placing in the trash bin. Pet feces can carry harmful toxins that we do not want in the trucks or on the ground for stormwater protection.