SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earth Day is coming up on Saturday, April 22 , and the city of Sioux City has organized a couple of events to help the community celebrate.

The annual city-wide cleanup is on Friday, April 21, from noon to 4 p.m. There’s still time to volunteer for the Litterdash, and more information can be found here.

On Saturday, April 29, the annual spring cleaning Re-event will be held at the Long Lines Family Rec Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished. The city has more details here.

To celebrate Earth Day, Sioux City Environmental Services, with the help of the Environmental Advisory Board would like to remind Sioux City citizens of the little things they can do to help keep our community and Earth beautiful.