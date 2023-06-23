SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center(SCAARC) is looking for the owner of a female grey pekinese mix they said was neglected.

SCAARC said the dog came in as a stray last night found on the 1400-block of Jennings Street. She was covered in hair and also had some injuries, SCAARC said. They are looking for the owner to charge them with neglect.

“We are finding a lot of cases that we’re having to put together and we are following up on those and people will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if we find out that their animals are being neglected or abused,” says Cindy Rarrat, SCAARC director.

If you have any information regarding the owner of this dog you are urged to contact the adoption center. Their phone number is (712) 279 – 6968