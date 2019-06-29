Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue to hold 8th Annual Fur Festival

There will be a petting zoo and vendors.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders with pets or those who simply love animals can help a local shelter and have family-friendly fun at the same time.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center is holding its 8th Annual Fur Festival Saturday, June 29.

Volunteers were sitting on Friday, June 28 for the auctions that’ll help pets in the shelter.

There will also be a petting zoo and vendors. Plenty of fun while helping animals.

“Well, it initially started to let people know we were here and there were animals for adoption here. The second thing was to have kids come down and have a good time,” said Cindy Rarrat of Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

The Fur Festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.