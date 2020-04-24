Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue sees hopeful silver lining

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mixed in with the unfortunate circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are slivers of good news. Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue is offering one such silver lining.

Workers at the local animal shelter said they are currently operating with an all-time low number of pets up for adoption.

While there is no way to guarantee the coronavirus is responsible, workers said that with many people homebound by the virus, people are paying closer attention to their dogs and cats.

Kenna Anderson with Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center said they want to keep up the current rate of adoption.

“We’re down to I think 8 or 9 dogs now, and hopefully, we won’t have more come in this weekend so that next week we can get down to even lower dogs,” Anderson said. It would definitely be a celebration here if we got down to zero pets in the shelter.”

Anderson added that having fewer people on the street to rescue a stray pet also could be playing a part in the record low numbers at the shelter.

