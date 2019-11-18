Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue search for the owner of a special dog

After a week of veterinary care, he is doing much better. Now animal rescue wants help finding his owner.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Stray dogs come into the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue shelter every day, but last week, they dealt with what is thankfully a very rare case. Now they’re asking for help to find the dog’s owners.

When animal control found Hugo, a boxer mix dog, outside on a Sioux City street, he was too thin to walk. After a week of veterinary care, he is doing much better. Now, animal rescue wants help finding his owner.

It’s been a week since this dog was found starving to death on the 2000 block of Iowa Street.

“Someone had called us there because they had let their dog outside, and their dog had found this dog. This dog was in a severe severe state of emaciation could barely walk,” said Cindy Rarrat, the owner and operated of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

The dog was unable to eat without getting sick and had to be rushed to the vet.

“He is very loving very affectionate. You can see in his eyes that he is very thankful for the care that we have given him, and he is just a fighter really trying to make it through. Most dogs that are this emaciated don’t make it through,” said Bryant Miller, a volunteer with Siouxland Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Now the dog is slowly gaining weight and slowly coming back to life.

“He’s making a great recovery I think within another short while, he will make a full recovery. He has got a wonderful personality. He’s outgoing, he’s loving, and now his tail is even starting to wag,” said Rarrat.

“He’s just going to be a great dog once he can find a permanent home and some stability. I feel like he will be a lot better off,” said Miller.

Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue is asking for your help to reunite the owner and their dog.

“If it’s a family member, a friend, a relative that may know this dog, please contact us and let us know who the owners are. Someone could possibly be missing him. Maybe he has been lost for quite some time, and that’s why he is in this emaciated state. We don’t know, but we do know that he is housebroken and that he had a blue-collar on, so somebody has to know about him,” said Rarrat.

Siouxland Friends of the Animal Shelter is asking the public’s help. They currently are looking for the perfect foster family to help take care of this dog and have put up a GoFundMe to accept donations for the cost of his medical bills.

