SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Actress and animal activist Betty White is being honored in Siouxland on what would have been her 100th Birthday.

On January 17th, the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center will be holding the “Betty White Adoption Event”.

The center, along with Bomgaars and PetSmart, will be reducing the cost of adoptions that day. Additionally, folks that adopt at the center can get a $10 gift card to Bomgaars and a bag of food from PetSmart.

“It’s just amazing and now we have somebody nationally that is a huge animal person that I think she would be very, very pleased to know that her legacy will continue and she continues to help animals even in her demise,” Cindy Rarrat of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

The event started after an adoption and rescue volunteer gave a $100 donatino to the center in Betty White’s memory.