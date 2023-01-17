SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center (SCAARC) has received a grant from PetSmart in celebration of more than 1,200 adoptions last year.

The SCAARC and its non-profit arm, “Friends of the Animal Shelter” said the grant will enable them to help more pets in Sioux City.

“Oh, everybody is ecstatic. We’re all thrilled,” said Cindy Rarrat, SCAARC/Siouxland Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS).

Since 2015, the SCAARC have partnered with PetSmart for off-site adoption fairs. Each year, the center aimed to get a thousand animals to a forever home.

“If we hit a thousand, we got a special grant from PetSmart charities to assist us in our endeavor to spay and neuter shelter animals,” said Rarrat.

Cindy Rarrat is with both the SCAARC as well as FOTAS. She said the $5,000 grant will also help with veterinary care for pets in their care.

“All vetted, vaccinations, de-worming and things like that. All without having to raise the cost of the animal adoptions. In one month alone, we spend over $10,000 in getting animals spayed or neutered, so $5,000 is a very healthy grant. We are very appreciative for that,” said Rarrat.

The grant will go a long way for the center, which does receive funds from the city, but relies on donations and volunteers for daily operations. Those volunteers said the experience of seeing a pet get adopted is the best reward.

“To me, it’s a great feeling to know that, that many of them got their new home to go to and that they’re safe and not out on the streets,” said Gery Ingel, a volunteer at SCAARC.

While the center hit their adoption goal, there are still plenty of cats and dogs that are looking for their new home. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a pet, you can sponsor a pet for adoption.