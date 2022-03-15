SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxlanders are getting into the Easter spirit later this month.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center is holding its 11th Annual Bunnies and Buddies Spring Photoshoot.

Pets will be provided for the appointments, but participants can also bring their own pets for the pictures.

Appoints must be booked in advance.

Multiple sessions will be held, including an almost fully booked session this weekend. The second round of sessions will be held on April 2 and 3. For more information call 712-279-6968 or visit their website here.