Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center handing out free pet food during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center is giving out free pet food to those in need.

Cindy Rarrat with the rescue center said this will help those struggling to keep their pets in their homes instead of surrendering them.

“This is our time to be able to bond with them but I understand too [that] times are tough, and so people are having to give up their pets because they can’t financially afford them because they’re out of work. But please don’t feel that there are other alternatives out there, and we’re willing to help in any way that we can,” said Rarrat.

As of this time, the shelter has a large amount of food they will be giving away, but it’s not an unlimited supply.

So if you would like to help out, just visit their website for contact information.