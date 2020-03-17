Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center gets ready for Bunnies and Buddies photoshoots

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you need a break and want to help out a local organization, you’ll also get to meet some cute animal.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center held a practice run for its 9th Annual Bunnies and Buddies photoshoot.

Folks can choose to take photos with rabbits, ducklings or even bring in their own pets. Each appointment helps the shelter provide care for local animals.

“This weekend we had a vet come in and fix over 20 animals for us, so all of this money raised goes into that fund and allows that to go, to keep that moving forward. The ultimate goal is for every animal that we adopt out to be spayed or neutered prior to adoption,” said Chris Wall with Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center

Photoshoots are available on March 21 and 22 as well as April 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sessions are just $25. People are asked to make an appointment by calling the shelter at 712-279-6968.