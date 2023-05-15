SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department took the time to honor the area’s fallen law enforcement officers.

Officers from the SCPD, the Woodbury County Sheriff and deputies came by the Sioux City City Council Chamber to pay respects to law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said he wanted the ceremony to bring closure to the families of the fallen officers.

“To think of and remember that loss, but I think again the other side of that is I think there’s some peace and therapy that comes with that. Comes with recognizing that with others and that’s just what we hope to bring is a little bit of comfort to those families,” Mueller said.

The SCPD announced they will also take time to recognize officers, staff, and citizens at the awards and promotional ceremony, which will take place at the Warrior Hotel this Thursday.