SIOUX CITY, Iowa (STACKER) — Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4% — the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities — those with populations over 1 million — have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Davenport

2010 to 2020 population change: +3,399

— #1,404 among all cities nationwide

— #350 among cities in Iowa, #12,605 among all cities nationwide

— #350 among cities in Iowa, #12,605 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 101,724

— #3 largest city in Iowa, #324 largest city nationwide

#19. Clive

2010 to 2020 population change: +3,651

— #1,336 among all cities nationwide

— #107 among cities in Iowa, #4,683 among all cities nationwide

— #107 among cities in Iowa, #4,683 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 18,601

— #28 largest city in Iowa, #2,421 largest city nationwide

#18. Sioux City

2010 to 2020 population change: +3,691

— #1,329 among all cities nationwide

— #324 among cities in Iowa, #11,921 among all cities nationwide

— #324 among cities in Iowa, #11,921 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 85,797

— #4 largest city in Iowa, #425 largest city nationwide

#17. Bondurant

2010 to 2020 population change: +3,879

— #1,267 among all cities nationwide

— #18 among cities in Iowa, #751 among all cities nationwide

— #18 among cities in Iowa, #751 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 7,365

— #56 largest city in Iowa, #5,107 largest city nationwide

#16. Coralville

2010 to 2020 population change: +4,132

— #1,191 among all cities nationwide

— #116 among cities in Iowa, #5,022 among all cities nationwide

— #116 among cities in Iowa, #5,022 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 22,318

— #25 largest city in Iowa, #2,050 largest city nationwide

#15. Norwalk

2010 to 2020 population change: +4,177

— #1,182 among all cities nationwide

— #60 among cities in Iowa, #2,291 among all cities nationwide

— #60 among cities in Iowa, #2,291 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 12,799

— #32 largest city in Iowa, #3,349 largest city nationwide

#14. Altoona

2010 to 2020 population change: +5,808

— #880 among all cities nationwide

— #67 among cities in Iowa, #2,693 among all cities nationwide

— #67 among cities in Iowa, #2,693 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 19,565

— #27 largest city in Iowa, #2,306 largest city nationwide

#13. Bettendorf

2010 to 2020 population change: +6,612

— #789 among all cities nationwide

— #132 among cities in Iowa, #5,531 among all cities nationwide

— #132 among cities in Iowa, #5,531 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 39,102

— #15 largest city in Iowa, #1,123 largest city nationwide

#12. Grimes

2010 to 2020 population change: +7,739

— #675 among all cities nationwide

— #21 among cities in Iowa, #842 among all cities nationwide

— #21 among cities in Iowa, #842 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 15,392

— #31 largest city in Iowa, #2,864 largest city nationwide

#11. Iowa City

2010 to 2020 population change: +8,070

— #648 among all cities nationwide

— #194 among cities in Iowa, #7,972 among all cities nationwide

— #194 among cities in Iowa, #7,972 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 74,828

— #5 largest city in Iowa, #511 largest city nationwide

#10. Urbandale

2010 to 2020 population change: +8,077

— #647 among all cities nationwide

— #123 among cities in Iowa, #5,286 among all cities nationwide

— #123 among cities in Iowa, #5,286 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 45,580

— #12 largest city in Iowa, #949 largest city nationwide

#9. Marion

2010 to 2020 population change: +8,242

— #636 among all cities nationwide

— #106 among cities in Iowa, #4,624 among all cities nationwide

— #106 among cities in Iowa, #4,624 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 41,535

— #13 largest city in Iowa, #1,046 largest city nationwide

#8. Johnston

2010 to 2020 population change: +8,341

— #629 among all cities nationwide

— #55 among cities in Iowa, #2,056 among all cities nationwide

— #55 among cities in Iowa, #2,056 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 24,064

— #21 largest city in Iowa, #1,899 largest city nationwide

#7. North Liberty

2010 to 2020 population change: +8,590

— #604 among all cities nationwide

— #31 among cities in Iowa, #1,362 among all cities nationwide

— #31 among cities in Iowa, #1,362 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 20,479

— #26 largest city in Iowa, #2,203 largest city nationwide

#6. Ames

2010 to 2020 population change: +9,084

— #570 among all cities nationwide

— #166 among cities in Iowa, #6,690 among all cities nationwide

— #166 among cities in Iowa, #6,690 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 66,427

— #9 largest city in Iowa, #606 largest city nationwide

#5. Waukee

2010 to 2020 population change: +11,635

— #440 among all cities nationwide

— #24 among cities in Iowa, #921 among all cities nationwide

— #24 among cities in Iowa, #921 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 23,940

— #23 largest city in Iowa, #1,914 largest city nationwide

#4. Des Moines

2010 to 2020 population change: +12,038

— #418 among all cities nationwide

— #297 among cities in Iowa, #11,005 among all cities nationwide

— #297 among cities in Iowa, #11,005 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 214,133

— #1 largest city in Iowa, #109 largest city nationwide

#3. Cedar Rapids

2010 to 2020 population change: +12,260

— #409 among all cities nationwide

— #232 among cities in Iowa, #8,977 among all cities nationwide

— #232 among cities in Iowa, #8,977 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 137,710

— #2 largest city in Iowa, #206 largest city nationwide

#2. West Des Moines

2010 to 2020 population change: +13,992

— #343 among all cities nationwide

— #100 among cities in Iowa, #4,490 among all cities nationwide

— #100 among cities in Iowa, #4,490 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 68,723

— #6 largest city in Iowa, #580 largest city nationwide

#1. Ankeny