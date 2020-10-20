Sioux City among Iowa communities awarded more than $72,000 in HUD housing counseling grants

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $72,310 for communities in Iowa, including Sioux City.
According to a release, the grants will support quality housing counseling services, including the foreclosure avoidance and rental counseling services used by many families as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants awarded will directly support the housing counseling services provided by 219 HUD-approved local housing counseling agencies, national and regional organizations, and state housing finance agencies (SHFAs) who competed under HUD’s FY 2020 Supplemental Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant Notice of Funds Availability (NOFA) or HUD’s FY 2019/2020 Comprehensive Housing Counseling NOFA.
“This funding comes at exactly the right time to support the nation’s homeowners and renters who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who can benefit from the assistance of a housing counselor to remain in their homes,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
HUD-approved housing counseling agencies provide services to address a full range of housing counseling needs. This includes assisting home-buyers in evaluating their readiness for a home purchase and navigating through the home-buying process.
Nearly half of the state and local counseling agencies that were awarded HUD grants received preference because they will provide counseling to individuals and families within designated Opportunity Zones.
The following communities in Iowa were awarded grants:
|City
|Agency Name
|Grant Amount
|Sioux City
|Center For Siouxland
|$10,681
|Dubuque
|Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority
|$4,197
|Waterloo
|Family Management Financial Solutions, Inc.
|$8,607
|Des Moines
|Home Opportunities Made Easy, Inc. (HOME, Inc.)
|$6,722
|Cedar Rapids
|Horizons, A Family Service Alliance (Horizon CCCS)
|$21,863
|Muscatine
|Muscatine, City Of D/B/A Muscatine Municipal Housing Agency
|$4,655
|Decorah
|Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation
|$15,585
If you want to locate a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, you can visit HUD’s website or call 800-569-4287.
Latest Stories
- First American Taekwondo Grandmaster honored by former students, Sheldon community
- What to do to prepare your car for the winter
- Buffett’s firm to pay $4.1M fine for subsidiary’s Iran sales
- Duke and Duchess of Sussex convene session on digital world
- Digital Exclusive: LaunchPAD Children’s Museum installs ionizers in HVAC units