SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is giving the gift of free downtown parking this holiday season.

The City of Sioux City announced parking will be free from December 23 at 5 p.m. to December 27 at 5 a.m. at the four city ramps downtown.

Another free parking session will continue from December 30 at 5 p.m. to January 3 at 5 a.m.

The Discovery Ramp, located at 419 Jones Street, will have free parking from the first session’s first day to the last session’s last day (Dec. 23 to Jan. 3).

The locations of the ramps can be found in the list below:

Discovery Parking Ramp – 419 Jones Street

Heritage Parking Ramp – 312 Jackson Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transporation Center – 5th and Nebraska Street

Rivers Landing Parking Ramp – 419 Douglas Street.

More information can be found on Sioux City’s website.