Sioux City all-virtual school named

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District’s new all-virtual school has been named.

The three options were Compass Rose Virtual Academy, Base Virutal Academy, and the winner, the Virtual Institute for Brighter Education Academcy, or VIBE Academy.

The board members announced the name at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Students, staff and parents weighed in on the name through an online forum, but ultimately, the board decided on the name.

“At the end of the day, I think that the decision was to go for what the younger generation is pushing for and to listen and really give room to those fresh ideas that our students are presenting.” Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory said.

VIBE academy joins 10 other all-virtual schools in the state of Iowa.