SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) put together a ‘holiday care package in reverse.’

185th ARW Airmen and Family Readiness Programs Director, Gary Schmidt said the packages will be sent to the 185th family members who are at home while their unit member is deployed.

The unit’s Family Readiness Office took charge of the project as a way to recognize the contributions of family members during the holiday season, according to the release.

Members of the Iowa Air National Guard from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa fill care packages in Sioux City, Iowa on December 16, 2021. The packages have donated items from area businesses and organizations and will be mailed to family members of deployed 185th Air Refueling Wing unit members. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

“The deployment is a whole family affair,” said Schmidt, “The whole family deals with the stress of a deployment in a big way. They have all the duties to pick up that the deployed member was doing when they were at home.”

The release indicated Schmidt wanted to use some of the donated items for the family members, since they often receive unsolicited donations from businesses and organizations, especially during the holidays.

The Family Programs Office packed food, hygiene items, small toys, and other comfort items into the packages. They had a goal of 50 care packages and the release indicated they will be delivered soon.

Schmidt indicated he would have taken the project on solo in previous years, but putting together the care packages served as a great way to encourage comradery and spread holiday cheer.

Video and photo content provided by The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Iowa Air National Guard.