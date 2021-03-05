Sioux City Adoption & Rescue Center to hold 10th Annual Bunnies & Buddies photoshoot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Easter is about a month away, but there’s a way to help shelter pets while getting your holiday photos taken.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center is gearing up for its 10th Annual Bunnies and Buddies photo-op.

The event brings kids of all ages together with adorable bunnies, puppies, and baby chicks.

This year’s theme is the sidewalk patio, where kids can have a cup of tea with their new little friend.

“We have several people that come back year after year after year. We’ve done it for ten years, so we’ve seen them from maybe age one and now they’re ten-years-old and they’re still coming back because they enjoy the experience so much,” said Cindy Rarrat.

Photo sessions will be held on two separate weekends this month, which are March 13-14 and March 27-28.

All proceeds from the event go towards the spaying and neutering of homeless shelter animals.