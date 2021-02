SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City is looking for amateur artists to beautify West 7th Street.

Artists of all backgrounds are encouraged to present a proposal for murals.

The art will be displayed at four different locations downtown. Artists may submit proposed murals for up to two locations.

The project has been long underway. It began back in 2014.

More information about the proposals can be found on the Sioux City website.