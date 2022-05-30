PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A deadly crash was reported in Plymouth County early Monday morning.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) claimed Zoey Cason, 19, of Sioux City, was driving down a hill in a UTV in the 31500 block of K18 South. To avoid hitting a fence post and fencing, Cason allegedly hit the brakes and turned to the left. The vehicle rolled.

ISP said the UTV was only meant to seat two people, but four people were riding it. According to the report, no seat belts were being used during the crash.

Cason was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by friends where she was pronounced dead. Another occupant, Cass Camarigg, 20, of Sioux City, was taken to Mercy for medical treatment.