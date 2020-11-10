Sioux City 19-year-old arrested after making threats with illegal shotgun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 19-year-old is charged with aggravated assault after police said he pointed a modified shotgun at another person’s door in an apartment building.

According to court documents, authorities with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to the Sioux Apartments at 217 19th Street around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, for a report of a suspect with a shotgun in the hallway.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers spoke with the victim and witnesses who advised that Donovan Hudson, 19, waited outside Apartment 507 for his friend to exit, then pulled a short-barreled shotgun from inside his pant leg and pointed it at the door which had just been shut.

The victim stated Hudson pointed the barrel of the shotgun at the peephole as he was looking

through it from within the apartment. Hudson was later found in Apartment 520, and after the tenant of that apartment gave officers consent to search, a short barrel 20 gauge shotgun was located inside. The 20 gauge Mossberg shotgun was modified from a 28-inch barrel to 16.5 inches.

Hudson was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

