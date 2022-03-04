SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux Center’s Heritage Village is one step closer to completing its relocation phase.

As of Friday, movers placed the final piece of a historic wooden peg barn that was transported in three separate pieces.

The village was moved to make room for the new American State Bank Sports Complex and its new home is at Tower Fields in the southwestern part of town.

“There’s a lot of work left to be done but this is a milestone to get the buildings moved and I’m just pleased and proud of that Heritage Village board and the volunteers who’ve stepped up to do some of the heavy lifting,” David Krahling said.

The next step is to re-decorate the buildings with historic artifacts like it was at its old location before a potential Harvest Festival this September.