Sioux Center’s Harvest Festival in full swing

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s an annual fall tradition in Sioux Center that takes visitors back in time to the 1800s and early 1900s. However, things were a little different this year due to COVID-19.

“Just show people what life was like back in the early 1900s,” said Clara Beutler, a volunteer at the Harvest Festival.

From a schoolhouse to a blacksmith shop and a telephone switchboard operation, visitors are taken back in time while at the heritage village grounds.

“If people see what the past was like, they have a better appreciation for where the future is,” said Larry TeGrotenhuis, one of the Harvest Festival organizers.

TeGrotenhuis is a member of the Sioux Center Heritage Board, and he helped organize the annual Harvest Festival. He said the event provides the community an opportunity to watch Sioux Center’s history come to life.

“If you wanted to make a rug, you had to do it in a loom. We didn’t have our Walmarts and our drug stores and all that back then,” said TeGrotenhuis.

The event wasn’t possible without the dedicated volunteers helping educate visitors on each feature at the village.

“So, we’ve put some assignments upon the board sort of like some stuff. They would be learning Latin geometry, some different fun stuff,” said Clara.

Sadie Hespe, as well as sisters Amanda and Clara Beutler, are in charge of running the schoolhouse tours, and they’re adjusting to some of the COVID-19 precautions made this year.

“We’re not right now allowed to have people in the seats because of safety concerns, and so that makes it a little bit harder because its fun for the kids to sit in the seats,” said Amanda.

The girls said they enjoyed getting the opportunity to dress up and play the part a teacher from the 1900s.

“I love the history, and I like getting to teaching the people who come in, and I like getting to learn myself,” said Hespe.

Another event that takes place on the Heritage Village is the annual Heritage Christmas event in early December. Organizers say they are planning on having the event, but they may alter some of the activities.