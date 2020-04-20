Sioux Center’s 2020 Summer Celebration indefinitely postponed

Courtesy of the City of Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux Center’s weekend of fun in the sun, Summer Celebration, has been indefinitely postponed.

The community celebration was previously scheduled for June 4 through June 7, but organizers have chosen to look at alternate dates in light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, wanting to promote the health and safety of the thousands of people who would attend.

The steering committee will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Iowa, and it is their hope that Sioux Center may hold an end-of-the-season Summer Celebration.

Barb Den Herder, Sioux Center Chamber CEO, said they will continue to follow direction from state leaders to determine how to proceed.

“We are really looking forward to an opportunity to gather as a community again and celebrate the #SiouxCenterStrong attitude we’ve seen during this time and just have some good fun,” said Sioux Center Chamber CEO Barb Den Herder.

She mentions to stay tuned for more information.

To stay up to date on Summer Celebration information, follow Sioux Center Summer

Celebration on Facebook.

Sioux Center’s Summer Celebration is a multi-day event packed with festivities for people of all ages, including live music, entertainment, and many free events to bring the community together.

Summer Celebration is organized annually by a committee of dedicated volunteers that spans the community.

