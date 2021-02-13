Sioux Center woman, teenage girl hospitalized after Friday crash

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman and a teenage girl were hospitalized to treat injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Sioux County Friday.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated a crash that happened one mile east of Sioux Center at the intersection of Hickory Avenue and 390th Street around 6:21 p.m.

Authorities said the crash happened when a 15-year-old girl from Sioux Center was driving south on Hickory Avenue, and Lavonne De Jong, 59, of Sioux Center, was driving east on 390th when the two struck at the intersection.

The vehicle the 15-year-old was driving sustained about $5,000 in damages, and the other vehicle sustained $4,000 in damages.

De Jong was cited for failing to yield from a stop sign, and both drivers were taken to Sioux Center Health to treat their injuries.

The Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department, and Sioux Center Ambulance assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.