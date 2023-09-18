ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux Center woman has been sentenced for stealing money from a former employer through fraudulent practices.

A release from the Sioux County’s Attorney’s Office stated that on July 31, Blanca Castro Ramos, 29, of Sioux City, was sentenced for first-degree theft, a class C felony, second-degree fraudulent practice, a class D felony, and third-degree fraudulent practice, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The release said the case arose from an incident in November 2022 when a business in Sioux Center contacted the Sioux Center Police Department about a former employee who overbilled, altered billed, and kept the extra money for herself. Castro Ramos was a bookkeeper who had access to the business’s financing and billing.

After investigating further, officials determined that Castro Ramos stole “significant amounts of money” between February and November which resulted in ten felony charges.

Castro Ramos pled guilty on July 31 and was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement. Castro Ramos was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence which was suspended while she completed four years of probation with the Department of Corrections. She must also pay $4,037.50 in criminal fines, $52,606.25 in restitution, $2,200 as well as $300 probation supervision. Castro Ramos was further sentenced to 30 days in the Sioux County Jail.