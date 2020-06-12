Sioux Center water park prepares to welcome back guests

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Friday morning at 8 a.m., Iowa businesses will have COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Pools facilities have the option to open their doors to the public.

As such, All Seasons Center – Siouxnami Waterpark has decided to open their doors again to guests.

It’s a destination hot spot for people of all ages during the summer months.

“Go on the water slides, go on the lazy river in the outdoor pool, and have fun,” said Colton Roskam, a waterpark visitor.

Beginning Friday morning, those things again will be possible after Iowa Gov. Reynolds lifts restrictions on pools and aquatic centers, but not before plenty of work out is done outside of the water

“Making sure we have safeguards in place not only for our staff but also for our customers as they come to visit the facilities,” said Scott Wynja, City Manager with the City, of Sioux Center.

The waterpark is following policies set forth by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have equipment for each staff member, each having their own guard tube that will be disinfected at the end of each night, having their own personal protective equipment, like gloves and maks are available to them, hand sanitizer. And we can disinfect their stations as they rotate through,” said Jill Miller, the marketing and staff manager at the All Seasons Center.

While enjoying features like the waterside, rock climbing wall, and diving board, staff members are asking people to follow social distancing guidelines that will be marked out on the pavement.

“We’re asking people to not leave items in the locker room, just pass through. And we’re encouraging people to come and leave in their swimsuits,” said Tanya Vande Griend, the office administrator at All Seasons Center

Despite all the extra safety measures, Vande Griend said she knows it’s still possible someone could become sick. That’s something else the center staff is prepared for.

“If someone were to test positive, we would keep their information confidential but we would let patrons know that there was a case potentially confirmed here,” said Vande Griend.

We reached out to Anne Westra with the city of Sioux City to ask if there is an update on Sioux City pools reopening. She said as of right now there no change.