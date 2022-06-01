SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland water parks are starting to open up as summer begins.

Siouxnami Water Park in Sioux Center kicked off its season Wednesday.

Facility director Dave Egdorft said the water park needs 20 lifeguards every day but with school coming to an end, Egdorf said the community has helped the park meet its staffing requirements to open this summer.

“Yeah, typically we have five to six of us that are full-time and between five to ten college kids that help us out. Some days are smaller crowds and some days we have everybody all hands on deck,” Egdorf said.

Egdorf said the water park averaged more than 700 each day last year with over 60 lifeguards employed. He’s hoping for another busy summer.