Sioux Center School District adds new bus with seatbelts equipped

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Some students in the Sioux Center School District now have seat belts at their disposal when boarding the school bus.

The district’s first bus with seat belts was added to the fleet on September 14 and can seat 72 students with three sets of seatbelts per seat.

The school district made the purchase according to its regular bus purchasing schedule, and the purchase follows Iowa law passed in 2019, requiring new buses to be equipped with seatbelts.

“This year was our first year since the law came into effect requiring seatbelts that we got a new bus. And so when we got this new bus in it, and it was required to have seatbelts on, so we got seatbelts on it. Unfortunately with the growing district, we were unable to get rid of a bus this year,” said Scott Shippy, the school district transportation director.

Shippy also said the new bus will feature a back-up camera.