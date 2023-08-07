SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Two days after 10 inches of rain engulfed Sioux Center repair work is underway through the community, including at the Ridge Golf Course.

After first pumping out bunkers across the course Head Superintendent Stephen Roseberry and his crew are rebuilding bunkers like the one located on hole 13. He tells KCAU 9 that virtually every bunker on the 18-hole course will have to be rebuilt.

Roseberry says the damage is unmatched in his career.

“I was on my way back from Illinois and so I had an idea of what was going on. Didn’t know it was this bad. We got home later on and drove around to check out everything and yeah this was the worst I had ever seen it,” Roseberry said.

Several Sioux Center homes also saw serious damage from the weekend deluge.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration Sunday and Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja tells us several homeowners are already taking advantage of the state disaster aid.

“There were a handful of folks that did get displaced. We had a number of trailer homes or whatever that did have some water probably up to the basement floors. So there are a handful of families that currently have been displaced from their homes,” Wynja said.

If there’s a positive note to the flash flooding damages Wynja said the rain did saturate the otherwise extremely dry ground and that it was the impact of the large amount of rain in a short period of time that caused the issue.