SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux Center has got a new sports complex.

The American State Bank Sports Complex completed construction. The 118,000 sqaure foot complex has fields for softball, baseball, football, as well as soccer. Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja says the new complex is not just for the city.

“Yeah that’s what we’re really excited about, once again not only with the partnership that we can partner with somebody like Dordt University to share in the cost of the facility and the operations of the facility,” said Wynja. “But it’s certainly great for our citizens and our community members to be an offering for them, but also a great destination a regional draw for people to come and move to Sioux Center. So we see it as a great destination, a tourist attraction for our community so we’re certainly excited from that aspect as well.”

An open house will be hosted for the sports complex on January 20.