Sioux Center man steals dozens of guns, sentenced to over 4 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux Center man was sentenced to over four years in federal prison for firearms offense, officials say.

According to official documents, Derrick Jager, 19, received 54 months (about 4 and a half years) imprisonment, and must serve a two-year term of supervised release following the prison term. He was also ordered to pay $4,400 in restitution.

Evidence revealed Jager was an alleged user of marijuana and cocaine and stole a dozen guns from a local licensed firearms dealer in three separate burglaries.

Jager illegally disposed of these guns while tracking illegal drugs, according to documents.

Jager is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.