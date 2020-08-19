Sioux Center man hospitalized after rollover near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized after rolling his vehicle near Rock Valley Sunday.

The crash occurred on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley that on Sunday around 11:44 a.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Vaida Van Der Brink, 19, of Rock Valley, was driving north on Elmwood Avenue after she turned off of 340th Street. Yovani Lopez-Chilel, 18, of Sioux Center, was also driving north on Elmwood Avenue.

Lopez-Chilel lost control of his vehicle as he approached Van Der Brink, entered the west ditch, struck a MidAmerican Energy Company electrical utility pole, and rolled.

Lopez-Chilel was taken to Hegg Memorial Hospital for injury treatment. His car had approximately $10,000 in damages, while the electrical property had an estimated amount of $5,000 in damages.

Lopez-Chilel was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance-accident related.

