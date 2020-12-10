Sioux Center man arrested for assault, obstructing emergency communications

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux Center man was arrested after he assaulted a victim and prevented them from calling 911.

According to a release, on December 8, at 12:02 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Albert, age 24, of Sioux Center.

The arrest stemmed from a report of a disturbance that occurred at a residence on 370th Street northeast of Sioux Center.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that Albert assaulted a victim and prohibited them from calling 911 to report the assault.

Albert was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with domestic assault and obstructing emergency communications.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sioux Center Police Department.