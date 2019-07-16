Sioux Center looks to spur residential development as the community maintains steady growth

Community leaders in Sioux Center are in the early stages of planning for new housing in the town.

As the town continues to grow, so does the need for multi-family housing. City leaders say they are making plans to provide incentives to developers looking to build in Sioux Center. Where future apartment buildings might be built is still being discussed but the city administrator tells us any growth in the community is a good thing.



“We’re growing at a pretty good pace, 100 to 110 people per year. The community school district is going through the process of building a new high school and they’re growing about 50 to 60 kids per year,” said City Manager Scott Wynja.

Wynja says family apartment living is in high demand and will be a priority once a developer comes on board.