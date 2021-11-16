Sioux Center lights the way in first annual “Christmas for a Cause”

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — While most Siouxlanders have turkey and stuffing on the brain, one community is getting ready for Christmas with a special focus on giving.

People in Sioux Center are holding a lighting ceremony for the first annual “Christmas for a Cause.”

The walk-thru Christmas lights display is free, but visitors can donate with all proceeds going to the family crisis centers.

“We’re serving more families every year; we’re adding new programs to serve more children more families. We have a family visitation center that we’re trying to get up and running right now. But we definitely need the funding support so this is an excellent opportunity to support just FCC’s needs of families around Siouxland,” said Tara Raman, Family Crisis Centers Director of Marketing & Development

There’s more than 20,000 lights in the display located at the People’s Bank and an employee with the bank said they’re happy to help the local non-profit while filling a need for Sioux Center.

“You know Sioux Center doesn’t really have a Christmas Light display, a large Christmas Light display. A lot of people travel from here to other towns that have light displays and we wanted to do something for the community and have fun with it,” said Wes Kamerman with Peoples Bank

The display will run from November 26 through January 8 from 5 to 10 p.m. each night along with a hot chocolate stand that will be open on the following weekends from 6 to 9 p.m.