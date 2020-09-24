Sioux Center introduces new wastewater treatment facility

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Wastewater is seldom the focus of a celebration, but in Sioux Center, residents celebrated a new facility that’ll help the growing community

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for the new $26 million wastewater treatment facility.

The project took two years to complete and replaces nearly 40 year old plant.

Officials said that the new plant meets new Department of Natural Resources requirements but also will more effeciently handle wastewater produced by Sioux Center’s growing population.

“We’re excited. And this is something that we’ve been planning for a lot of years. It’s nice to finally get this ribbon cutting and get everything moving through here and settle in, and learn the nuances of it and continue to grow with the plant and with the community.” Wastewater Superintendent Zeke Ellis said.

The facility actually began treating wastewater back in November 2019, a year ahead of schedule.

